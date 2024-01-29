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  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
  • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

Philips AventAnti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

SCY703/04

4.2
| (150) Reviews

Available in

4oz
4oz
9oz
9oz
9oz
9oz
Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
Our unique AirFree vent is designed to draw air away from the nipple keeping it full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests help w/ common feeding issues such as colic, reflux, and gas.
See all benefits

Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

  • 4 Bottles

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Flow 2 nipple

  • 1m+

Designed to keep nipple full of milk and avoid air ingestion

Designed to keep nipple full of milk and avoid air ingestion

Our unique AirFree vent is designed to draw air away from the nipple keeping it full of milk. Even when the bottle is horizontal, the nipple stays full, so your baby can drink in an upright position. Feeding in an upright position can help reduce reflux, and aid in digestion*. Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles can be used with or without the AirFree vent

Secure latch – Nipple designed not to collapse

Secure latch – Nipple designed not to collapse

The shape of the nipple allows for a secure latch, and the ribbed texture helps prevent nipple collapse, for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

The Anti-colic bottles can be used with or without the vent

The Anti-colic bottles can be used with or without the vent

You can feed comfortably, using Philips Avent bottles with or without the AirFree vent. The AirFree vent is compatible with all of our Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

150

Reviews

29/01/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

Baby loves these, filters out the air bubbles!!

Love these because they filter out the air bubbles instead of putting them back in the formula. Our baby has less gas!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

28/07/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

Great bottle for babies!

Myself and ny husband as new parents were very impressed by Philips anti-colic bottles. We started using it for feeding our baby right from her initial weeks and she could easily get used to bottle-feeding. The main reasons were the amazing power of the inner valves which could control the pace of flow and help immensely in avoiding gas entrapment. These bottles are also very easy for cleaning as every part can be disassembled. Great product and would certainly recommend to all parents!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

13/03/2023

US

US

Baby girl with reflux & nipple flow preference

Honestly, I had to try five different bottles before finding the right one! This bottle happened to be the right one! Thank god it was because she had reflux & this bottle helped a lot! Hands down great bottles! These are her favorite, especially the nipple & flow. Thanks for making such a great bottle & nipple flow!

Pros

Everything

Cons

None!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

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Disclaimers

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.

  2. 80% of moms agreed that “my baby experienced fewer feeding issues” in a home placement test with 144 mothers in the US in 2017

  3. Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the nipple full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps w/common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas.

  4. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.