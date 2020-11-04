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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

Discontinued

2000 seriesHeadphones

SHB2505WT/00

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
Upbeat True Wireless headphones bring you total freedom with vibrant colors. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit.
See all benefits

Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • White

Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

04/11/2020

US

US

great product at a good price!

great product at good price! price to performance excellent

Pros

excellent battery

Cons

nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones

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