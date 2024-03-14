2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3555WT/00
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.
Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Gavin58
14/03/2024
US
Perfect for music on the move
The Philips SHE3555s are simply fantastic headphones for all-around use. Their sound quality is impressive, delivering clear and vibrant audio. Comfort-wise, they're a dream to wear, with a snug fit that doesn't compromise on long-term wearability. And with a built-in microphone, they make handling calls a breeze, whether you're on the move or at home. What really stands out is their bass performance, which packs a punch and adds depth to your music without breaking the bank. After a few months of regular use, I can confidently say these headphones have exceeded my expectations and are still going strong.
This review was made for SHE3555BK Headphones with mic
This review was made for SHE3555BK Headphones with mic
EDJSPHR
24/05/2017
US
One earbud stopped working after 6 weeks
I bought these because I like the design and I hoped they would last. After six weeks, the right ear bud stopped working. Waste of money.
This review was made for SHE3555WT In ear headphones with mic
This review was made for SHE3555WT In ear headphones with mic