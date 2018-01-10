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  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE4305BK/00

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White
Feel it. BASS+
Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.
See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

10/01/2018

US

US

Not bad for what these cost

The bass is just right, they fit very comfortably and everything sounds crystal clear.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BASS+ SHE4305WT Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BASS+ SHE4305WT Headphones with mic

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