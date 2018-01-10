2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE4305WT/00
12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.
Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.
An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
TWain
10/01/2018
US
Part of promotion
Not bad for what these cost
The bass is just right, they fit very comfortably and everything sounds crystal clear.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BASS+ SHE4305WT Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BASS+ SHE4305WT Headphones with mic