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  • Kid's Best Companion
  • Kid's Best Companion
  • Kid's Best Companion
  • Kid's Best Companion
  • Kid's Best Companion
  • Kid's Best Companion

Discontinued

Kids headphones

SHK2000BL/00

5
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Kid's Best Companion
The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe.
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Sized for kids, maximum volume limited

Kid's Best Companion

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Blue & Green

  • Volume limited &lt;85 dB

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

19/06/2024

US

US

Parent-Approved

Peaceful car rides and quiet playtime thanks to these headphones. Highly recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHK2000BL Kids headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHK2000BL Kids headphones

19/06/2024

US

US

Cute Design

Adorable pink headphones that my daughter loves to wear everywhere

This review was made for SHK2000PK Kids headphones

This review was made for SHK2000PK Kids headphones

19/12/2019

US

US

These Headphones Last!

I have had 18 of these in my classroom full of wild kindergartens for 4 years and not a single pair has broken! Only one is missing an ear pad and one only works on one side. Pretty amazing considering daily use! All of the other brand headphones broke within the first months. I recently spent my money on 6 more! Thank you Phillips for making an outstanding and durable product.

Pros

Tough, good sound, simple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHK2000BL Kids headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHK2000BL Kids headphones

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