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2 year warranty
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Headphones
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Kids headphones
Discontinued
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SHK2000BL/00
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Localized commercial leaflet
EU Declaration of conformity - English
All (6)
Are Philips headphones compliant with any regulations?
I get small electrical static shock from my Philips earphones
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
How to protect kids hearing while using Philips headphones?
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