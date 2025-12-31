2 year warranty
TAA5508BK/00
Detailed, natural sound
Noise Canceling Pro
Clearer calls on the go
Reliable in-ear fit
Busy gym? Windy park? Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If your run takes you near busy roads, you can tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode and let outside sounds in.
When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!
Doesn't matter how you move, these buds stay put. The silicone ear-tips feature a textured grip pattern, which helps the earbuds stay in your ears and makes them easy to hold with sweaty hands. The surface of the earbuds is reflective, which can help with visibility at night.
Reviews
Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.