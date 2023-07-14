2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAE4205WT/00
8.2mm drivers/ closed back
In-ear
These wireless headphones boast 8.2 mm neodymium drivers that give you clear sound and punchy bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button on the in-line remote. You'll feel the difference instantly.
You get 10 hours play time from a 2-hours charge via USB-C. If you're running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will give you another 1.5 hours. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.
The oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers give you a comfortable in-ear fit. Soft wing tips fit snuggly under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Tea_Lover
14/07/2023
US
Didn't even last a year
I loved these headphones for the sound quality and comfort in my ears, but sadly after ten months of intermittent use the left ear phone is broken and I can barely hear anything out of it compared to the right one. I know these headphones are inexpensive, but I thought Philips was known for better quality than this.
Pros
Sound quality; comfort
Cons
Short life span
This review was made for TAE4205WT In-ear wireless headphones
This review was made for TAE4205WT In-ear wireless headphones
Actual results may vary