2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH6506BK/00
Active Noise Canceling
Slim and lightweight
Multipoint pairing
Want to reduce noise when you're on the go? Internal mics in the ear cups of these wireless over-ear headphones filter out the engine noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love.
The oval ear-cups and slender frame lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. 32 mm drivers deliver deep bass and clear, detailed sound.
Streamline your working day. These wireless headphones can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time-and switch between them as you need. So you can listen to music from your laptop and take calls from your phone.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Liv7
16/11/2022
US
Great sound, noise cancelling, no complaints here!
I don't usually write reviews but I saw that these headphones only had 1 star and I felt bad for their reputation. I've had this model for about 3-6 months and I have zero complaints. The active noise canceling feature has been a godsend for working at home with nearby construction and they're always quick to pair. Comfortable on my little head too. Highly recommend if you're looking for a reliable, but more affordable option.
Pros
All of the above
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH6506BK Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH6506BK Wireless Headphone
Onyx1978
28/07/2022
US
No sound on day two
Charged it. Worked one day but sound (music) kept cutting out. I did basic troubleshooting. Power cycle. Close and reopen streaming service. Sounds like a CD skipping every 10 secs or so. Now on day two. No sound at all. Power on normal. Can start stop a song from the headphones so I know Bluetooth works. Phone plays music when I disconnect headphones so I know it’s not the phone or streaming service. Bought on July 13th, delivered the 16th, and it’s the 27th today. Short life span. Hopefully Phillips will handle the issue. Long time believer with many of their other products in my home.
Pros
Light, foldable, comfortable.
Cons
Sound skips music. Can’t hear calls. No sound. Today is the second time trying to use them.
This review was made for TAH6506BK Wireless Headphone
This review was made for TAH6506BK Wireless Headphone
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.