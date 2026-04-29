ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

Open-ear true wireless earbuds

New

Support

Open-ear true wireless earbuds

TAQ4000WT/97

Open-ear true wireless earbuds

New

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • PDF file, 173.4 kB
  • 24 June 2026

User Manual

  • PDF file, 2.8 MB
  • 2 June 2026

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you