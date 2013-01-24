  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Wireless Headphone

    TAST702BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ditch the wires. Ditch the wires. Ditch the wires.
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless Headphone

      TAST702BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Train free.

      • Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable
      • Perfect seal, great passive noise isolation
      • 3 interchangeable ear-tip covers for a perfect in-ear fit
      • Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device
      • Tap the earbud to control music and calls
      See all benefits

      Wireless Headphone

      Train free.

      • Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable
      • Perfect seal, great passive noise isolation
      • 3 interchangeable ear-tip covers for a perfect in-ear fit
      • Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device
      • Tap the earbud to control music and calls
      See all benefits

      Train free.

      • Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable
      • Perfect seal, great passive noise isolation
      • 3 interchangeable ear-tip covers for a perfect in-ear fit
      • Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device
      • Tap the earbud to control music and calls
      See all benefits

      Wireless Headphone

      Train free.

      • Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable
      • Perfect seal, great passive noise isolation
      • 3 interchangeable ear-tip covers for a perfect in-ear fit
      • Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device
      • Tap the earbud to control music and calls
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wireless Headphone

        Total:

        Ditch the wires.

        These true wireless in-ear sports earphones love it when you sweat. IPX5 splash resistance and UV clean technology mean you’ll stay fresh however hard you go. You get up to 24 hours play time with the portable charging case.

        Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

        es of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

        Perfect seal, great passive noise isolation

        No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist and take calls all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

        Tap the earbud to control music and calls

        Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver detailed sound and strong bass. Simply tap the earbud to pause your playlist and take calls-all without touching your smartphone.

        Get up to 24 hours play time with the case

        Throw a fully charged case in your gym bag and you get up to 24 hours play time.

        IPX5 waterproof. Waterproof and sweat-proof

        These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.

        Portable charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket

        Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.

        UV cleaning. Place earpieces in charging case to clean

        You can keep these sports headphones as fresh as your workout beats. Simply place the earpieces in the charging case, and a UV cleaning cycle removes acteria.

        3 interchangeable ear-tip covers for a perfect in-ear fit

        Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal.

        Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train extra 1.5 hours

        If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.

        6 hours play time from a single charge

        A single charge allows around 6 hours play time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          6 mm
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Sensitivity
          94  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Call management
          • Answer / End call
          • Reject call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes
          Charging case
          Yes
          Ear caps
          3 sizes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          100 hr
          Talk time
          6+18 hr
          Music play time
          6+18  hr

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 10085 5
          Depth
          5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.237  kg
          Height
          17  cm
          Nett weight
          0.091  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.146  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10085 9
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Gross weight
          0.78  kg
          Height
          11  cm
          Length
          16  cm
          Nett weight
          0.273  kg
          Tare weight
          0.507  kg
          Width
          16  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10085 2
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Gross weight
          6.837  kg
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Length
          34  cm
          Nett weight
          2.184  kg
          Tare weight
          4.653  kg
          Width
          33.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          8  cm
          Height
          3.9  cm
          Weight
          0.064  kg
          Width
          3.81  cm

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20055 5

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Actual results may vary
            Back to top
            Back to top