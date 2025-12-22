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  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly

True Wireless Headphones

TAT1108BK/00

3
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Hear your sounds clearly
Hear tunes and calls properly. These True Wireless headphones use 6 mm drivers for rich sound and powerful bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 15 hours play time.
See all benefits

Hear your sounds clearly

  • Clear call quality

  • 6 mm drivers for powerful bass

  • Ergonomic design for comfort

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

No worries. Up to 15 hours play time with the case

No matter how long your day is these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.

Custom 6 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass

Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 6 mm dynamic drivers to bring you a real listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances the dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2

22/12/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

The product has great value

I love them. Even though they go inside my ears instead of over my ears. They are awesome.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1108BK True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1108BK True Wireless Headphones

08/11/2025

US

US

The buds don't work well

I thought, since it was Philips, it would be a good, dependable product. I ordered from Amazon without problem. The problem came with actually using it. The buds don't work. Only get sound in a stuttering way mostly no sound. I tried multiple things, but they just don't work

This review was made for TAT1108BK True Wireless Headphones

This review was made for TAT1108BK True Wireless Headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.