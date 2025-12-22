2 year warranty
TAT1108BK/00
Clear call quality
6 mm drivers for powerful bass
Ergonomic design for comfort
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
No matter how long your day is these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 6 mm dynamic drivers to bring you a real listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances the dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Elanie
22/12/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
The product has great value
I love them. Even though they go inside my ears instead of over my ears. They are awesome.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1108BK True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1108BK True Wireless Headphones
Equaljustice
08/11/2025
US
The buds don't work well
I thought, since it was Philips, it would be a good, dependable product. I ordered from Amazon without problem. The problem came with actually using it. The buds don't work. Only get sound in a stuttering way mostly no sound. I tried multiple things, but they just don't work
This review was made for TAT1108BK True Wireless Headphones
This review was made for TAT1108BK True Wireless Headphones
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.