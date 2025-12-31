2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT3217WT/00
Rich sound
Clear call quality
IPX5 water resistant
Up to 26 hours play time
These hockey stick design earbuds fit into your ear canals, creating a seal that diminishes external noise. Powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy rich, vibrant sound. Includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.
ENC utilizes a dual-mic, noise-canceling algorithm to give you great call clarity. Two mics effectively reduce the ambient noise so you can hear each other distinctly. These True wireless headphones let you communicate clearly every time!
Take your music anywhere with this pocket-sized charging case! Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 20 hours more. For a quick boost, charge headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!
Reviews