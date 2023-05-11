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  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.
  • Your sound. Your style.

Discontinued

5000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT5505BK/00

1
| (1) Review
Your sound. Your style.
Music or calls, these sleek-looking true wireless headphones know how to perform. Active Noise Canceling tunes out background noise, and you can personalize the sound using the Philips Headphones app. Take an earbud out to pause the music.
See all benefits

Your sound. Your style.

  • 8mm drivers/closed-back

  • Active Noise Canceling

  • Black

  • Bluetooth®

Sleek design and hybrid Active Noise Canceling

Sleek design and hybrid Active Noise Canceling

These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you hear your tunes better when you're on the move. Hybrid Active Noise Canceling reduces external noise, so there's less between you and your music. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in.

Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

Dual mics for clear calls. Mono mode

Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

11/05/2023

US

US

Cannot pair and ABSOLUTELY no support

Cannot pair with my phone. Called and emailed support but NO response.

This review was made for 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones

This review was made for 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones

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