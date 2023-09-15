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  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
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  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
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  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look

Discontinued

8000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT8505BK/00

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Love what you hear. Love how they look
Sink into rich, detailed sound-or tune into the world around you. These refined true wireless headphones boast Active Noise Canceling and Awareness Mode for control over what you hear. The sophisticated circular design makes a statement.
See all benefits

Love what you hear. Love how they look

  • 13mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

When the song deserves your full attention, these true wireless headphones let you immerse without distraction. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

Detailed, expansive sound with rich powerful bass

Detailed, expansive sound with rich powerful bass

Perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver powerful bass and thrilling clarity for every track. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

Charging case. Get up to 24 hours of play time

Charging case. Get up to 24 hours of play time

The charging case can be charged wirelessly, or via USB-C. A fully charged case gives you an extra 18 hours play time. The headphones will play for 6 hours from a single charge (5 hours with ANC). Charge them for 15 minutes to get 1 extra hour.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-1679621

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

15/09/2023

US

US

Great fitting

Headphone guru live loving life music god laughter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8000 series TAT8505BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8000 series TAT8505BK In-ear true wireless headphones

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