2 year warranty
Discontinued
13mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
Black
When the song deserves your full attention, these true wireless headphones let you immerse without distraction. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
Perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver powerful bass and thrilling clarity for every track. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.
The charging case can be charged wirelessly, or via USB-C. A fully charged case gives you an extra 18 hours play time. The headphones will play for 6 hours from a single charge (5 hours with ANC). Charge them for 15 minutes to get 1 extra hour.
Awards
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Eavens
15/09/2023
US
Great fitting
Headphone guru live loving life music god laughter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8000 series TAT8505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8000 series TAT8505BK In-ear true wireless headphones