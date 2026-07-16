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My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses

If you experience a collapsed nipple or the nipple is drawn into the bottle, the anti-colic valve may be blocked or stuck together. Below you will find more information and steps on how to solve this.
But first, it is important to know which feeding nipple type you have: Natural or Natural Response.
 

Philips Avent regular and collapse nipples

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY916/02 , SCY914/03 , SCY914/04 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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