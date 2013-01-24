Home
Achieving operational excellence through enterprise-level transformation is critical to a hospital’s effective performance. The intent is threefold: to improve workflows and protocols, advance care delivery and support improved outcomes. Essential to ensuring the successful implementation of a sustainable process is the application of proven performance methodologies and clinical expertise, alongside thoughtful data intelligence and quality standards. 

This webinar describes a systems approach to identifying performance improvement opportunities in enterprise-wide patient flow. Relevant cases are infused throughout the presentation to illustrate the salient points and provides insight on how to replicate these experiences in day-to-day practice.
Debbie Slye

Debbie Slye, MN, RN, ExO

Global Clinical Lead and Consulting Principal 
Debbie helps organizations deliver improved clinical care. Her expertise spans clinical care optimization, careflow automation, service modelling, and capacity and human resources planning. Debbie is an advanced practice nurse focusing on continuum-based care with expertise in multiple specialties and levels of acuity.

Beth Fuller

Peggy Clifton, RN, MSHA, BSN

Senior Consulting Manager
Peggy brings over 30 years of nursing leadership and consulting experience. A solutions-oriented and results-driven professional, she has managed end-to-end engagements with healthcare clients to introduce a variety of process improvements, systems optimization, workflow standardization, and other performance enhancements. She has implemented key initiatives impacting patient throughput, workflow efficiencies, and capacity management for large healthcare systems.

