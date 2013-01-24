Achieving operational excellence through enterprise-level transformation is critical to a hospital’s effective performance. The intent is threefold: to improve workflows and protocols, advance care delivery and support improved outcomes. Essential to ensuring the successful implementation of a sustainable process is the application of proven performance methodologies and clinical expertise, alongside thoughtful data intelligence and quality standards.

This webinar describes a systems approach to identifying performance improvement opportunities in enterprise-wide patient flow. Relevant cases are infused throughout the presentation to illustrate the salient points and provides insight on how to replicate these experiences in day-to-day practice.