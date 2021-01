The freedom to live an active life and participate in normal activities is vitally important for COPD and asthma patients. For too long, however, many individuals have been held back by traditional table-top jet nebulizers that need to be plugged into a home power socket, provide slow treatments, can be overly noisy and lack portability.

However, a next generation of mesh nebulizers offers several advantages over jet nebulizers and, for some patient groups, both pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) and dry powder inhalers (DPIs).1

These mesh nebulizers are portable, provide fast treatments, are quiet and deliver efficient nebulization.2

Together, these qualities have the potential to help give your COPD and asthma patients freedom to enjoy the important things in life, combining the benefits of total portability with the time that comes from the mesh nebulizer’s ability to deliver medication quickly, efficiently and in an easy-to-use way.