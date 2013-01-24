Dare to dream of satisfied patients

Have a representative contact me about Philips Respironics DreamWear masks or machines
Our most minimal design – cushion rests under the nose, not on it.4
Soft silicone pillows design with less discomfort on the face, nose and nostril.3
For those who breathe through the mouth when sleeping – prevents irritation on nose bridge.4
1. Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2015 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=98). Prescribed masks include ResMed Swift FX, ResMed Mirage FX, Philips Wisp, and ResMed AirFit P10.
Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20, Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson 2.
2. Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include ResMed AirFit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus.
3 Analysis after 30 day of use during Jul/Aug 2020. Pillows preference trial with n = 127. Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit PlO, P30i, Swift Fx, F&P Brevida, Philips DreamWear Gel Pillows, Nuance / Pro
Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=72). Prescribed masks include Resmed AirFit P10, Swift Fx, Philips Nuance/Nuance Pro, F&P Brevida, Opus & Pilairo.
4. Design claim - The design of the mask is such that it does not contact the nasal bridge.
5. Modular Mask system is mask frame that accommodates nasal, pillow, and full face cushions and associated headgear. Priced separately.
6. Patient preference study with DreamWear Nasal with original headgear users; (n=140). Jan/March 2019, at 30 days versus the original DreamWear nasal mask headgear. Original headgear refers to the slit headgear design on DreamWear UTN nasal mask.
7. Patient preference study with DreamWear Gel Pillows with original headgear users; (n=47). Jan/March 2019, at 30 days versus the original DreamWear gel pillows mask headgear. Original headgear refers to the slit headgear design on DreamWear UTN gel pillows mask.
8. Switching from a nasal cushion to a full face cushion requires different headgear and instructions. Consumers must consult their provider before making adjustments.
9. A 30 day Patient Preference study with DreamWear UTN nasal original headgear users; (n=121) conducted April/May 2019.