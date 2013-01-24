Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

Sleep apnea therapy
support hub main

Dare to dream of satisfied patients

with Philips Respironics DreamWear sleep apnea masks

Talk to a representative

 

Have a representative contact me about Philips Respironics DreamWear masks or machines

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
*
*

What does this mean?

Dare to Dream of satisfied patients

Talk to sales
Buy now

Contact information

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
*
*

What does this mean?

Discover the DreamWear modular mask system

If your patients’ current sleep apnea therapy isn’t everything it could be, dare to dream of a better way. Philips Respironics DreamWear offers a modular mask system designed to give your patients a great night’s sleep.
Order now
Modular mask system

  •  

  • 3-in-1 mask system makes switching cushion types easy5
  • Streamlines inventory management
Dare to dream video

Designed for comfort 

Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all1-3

 

  • No more nose hose
  • Under-the-nose cushion
  • Soft silicone frame optimizes fit and comfort1-3
  • Prevents red marks and discomfort on the nose bridge4
Freedom of movement

Freedom of movement1-3

 

  • Top-of-head tube connection
  • In-frame airflow
  • Choose any sleep position1-3
Open field of vision

Open field of vision1-3

 

  • Wear glasses, read, or watch TV before falling asleep1-3
  • Patients can keep their regular bedtime routine1-3

DreamWear in 360

Choose the cushion that’s right for each patient

Choose nasal

Philips Respironics DreamWear Nasal

 

Our most minimal design – cushion rests under the nose, not on it.4

Get details
Choose gel pillows

Philips Respironics DreamWear Silicone pillows

 

Soft silicone pillows design with less discomfort on the face, nose and nostril.3

Get details
Choose full face

Philips Respironics DreamWear Full Face

 

For those who breathe through the mouth when sleeping – prevents irritation on nose bridge.4

Get details

References

 

1. Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2015 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=98). Prescribed masks include ResMed Swift FX, ResMed Mirage FX, Philips Wisp, and ResMed AirFit P10.

Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20, Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson 2.

2. Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include ResMed AirFit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus.

3 Analysis after 30 day of use during Jul/Aug 2020. Pillows preference trial with n = 127.​ Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit PlO, P30i, Swift Fx, F&P Brevida, Philips DreamWear Gel​ Pillows, Nuance / Pro

Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=72). Prescribed masks include Resmed AirFit P10, Swift Fx, Philips Nuance/Nuance Pro, F&P Brevida, Opus & Pilairo.

4. Design claim - The design of the mask is such that it does not contact the nasal bridge.

5. Modular Mask system is mask frame that accommodates nasal, pillow, and full face cushions and associated headgear. Priced separately.

6. Patient preference study with DreamWear Nasal with original headgear users; (n=140). Jan/March 2019, at 30 days versus the original DreamWear nasal mask headgear. Original headgear refers to the slit headgear design on DreamWear UTN nasal mask.

7. Patient preference study with DreamWear Gel Pillows with original headgear users; (n=47). Jan/March 2019, at 30 days versus the original DreamWear gel pillows mask headgear. Original headgear refers to the slit headgear design on DreamWear UTN gel pillows mask.

8. Switching from a nasal cushion to a full face cushion requires different headgear and instructions. Consumers must consult their provider before making adjustments.

9. A 30 day Patient Preference study with DreamWear UTN nasal original headgear users; (n=121) conducted April/May 2019.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand