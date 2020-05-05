Audience Head of radiology, Radiologists, Technologists
Given this difficult time with Covid-19 spreading across the globe and many of our customers in the frontline, we have decided to postpone the planned webinar until later this year. Once a new date becomes available, it will be communicated on this page.
Description
The team of RWJ Barnabas Health will give you a look into their daily practice. They will discuss:
How the latest technologies helped them optimize their workflow
How they managed to save up to 50% in exam time1
How they are managing their patient scheduling accordingly
How they handle challenging patients (implants, bariatric)
Speakers
Franco Grippo Assistant Vice President of Operations RWJ Barnabas Health, New Jersey, USA
Kris Giordano Director of outpatient imaging RWJ Barnabas Health, New Jersey, USA
1 Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
