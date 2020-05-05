Home
Webinar

Live webinar:
Optimizing MR workflow and productivity in your daily practice

RWJ Barnabas Health

 

5 May 2020

Program

1 hour, incl. Live Q&A

Costs

Free

Audience
Head of radiology, Radiologists, Technologists

Registration
After registration you receive a link to access the live webinar

Given this difficult time with Covid-19 spreading across the globe and many of our customers in the frontline, we have decided to postpone the planned webinar until later this year. Once a new date becomes available, it will be communicated on this page.

Description

The team of RWJ Barnabas Health will give you a look into their daily practice. They will discuss:

  • How the latest technologies helped them optimize their workflow
  • How they managed to save up to 50% in exam time1
  • How they are managing their patient scheduling accordingly
  • How they handle challenging patients (implants, bariatric)
     

Tune in to this webinar to learn how it can help you in your daily practice.

Speakers

Franco Grippo | Assistant Vice President of Operations

Franco Grippo
Assistant Vice President of Operations
RWJ Barnabas Health, New Jersey, USA

Kris Giordano | Director of outpatient imaging

Kris Giordano
Director of outpatient imaging
RWJ Barnabas Health, New Jersey, USA

If you are not able to make it you can still register, we will send you the recordings afterwards.

1 Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

