Actiware is a flexible and powerful software package that allows users to easily configure and retrieve recorded activity data from all Actiwatch models in addition to data management, analysis and export. Actiware and Actiwatch work together to provide a comprehensive actigraphy system designed to meet your need to collect quality objective activity, sleep, and disturbed sleep datas.
Note: This software update is currently available free of charge to registered customers.
