See how contrast materials look in a spectral CT image compared to a conventional CT image.
The spectral 55 keV MonoE results show enhanced vascular detail, similar to what would be seen with an arterial injection. With spectral always-on, only spectral-detector CT allows for this type of retrospective analysis.
