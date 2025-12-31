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  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)

Discontinued

2000i SeriesAir Purifier

AC2889/41

Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 2000i automatically monitors, reacts and purifies the air – then gives real-time air quality feedback via the display and connected App. Also use the App for outdoor air quality and allergy management advice. Ideal for living room.
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99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)

  • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²

  • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

  • Connected with CleanHome+ app

High performance suitable for rooms of up to 79 m²

High performance suitable for rooms of up to 79 m²

Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 79 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 333 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 9 min. (1)

HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

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Disclaimers

  1. (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 333㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).

  2. (2)Microbial Reductio Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health Ltd in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1). Air purifiers alone don’t protect against COVID-19 but can be part of a protective plan (US EPA).

  3. (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  4. (4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.

  5. (5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.

  6. (6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2025

  7. (7)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location

  8. (8)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.