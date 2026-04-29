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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
2000i Series Air Purifier
Discontinued
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AC2889/41
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Certificate Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier
Eco passport Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier
All (12)
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
How many Philips Air Purifiers can connect to a smartphone?
Wi-Fi networks compatible with Connected Philips Air Purifier
How can I download the App for my Philips Air Purifier?
How many phones can connect to my Philips air purifier?
2000 SeriesNano Protect Filter
Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series Active Carbon filter
Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
I can’t connect my Philips Air Purifier after pairing
My Philips Air Purifier does not switch on
I cannot activate the functions of my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier doesn’t connect to Wi-Fi in other rooms
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
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