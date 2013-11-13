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  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare For KidsSonic electric toothbrush

HX6381/02

4.7
| (18) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Encourage healthy brushing on their own
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush that supports growing smiles
See all benefits

Electric toothbrush for kids

Encourage healthy brushing on their own

  • 2 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kid's teeth

Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kid's teeth

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has 2 brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth at key developmental stages

Anti-roll shape

Anti-roll shape

Sturdy handle design allows kids to store upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

Multi grip design for parents and kids

Multi grip design for parents and kids

Ergonomically designed to enable parents and kids to brush together or own their own

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

18

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

13/11/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Good features

There are some nice features on this toothbrush. I LOVE that it doesn't roll. I like beaing able to choose the sensitivity and the color panel for the front, and also that it has a timer. The "music" that the timer plays was a first a bit of a disturbance but I am used to it now. I wish it came in a more subtle color also but the product and function is excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

31/10/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

This is a really good product

I bought this toothbrush for my 3 year old and he really likes it. Plus, it cleans his teeth a lot better than a manual.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

16/10/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Best Toothbrush Ever!

My daughter and I LOVE this toothbrush. She is only 4 years old and when she uses this she does a much better job because of the timer feature! It helps her to brush the different sections of her teeth til it beeps each time. Thank you for making brushing fun and easy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode