2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 modes
2 brush heads
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has 2 brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth at key developmental stages
Sturdy handle design allows kids to store upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.
Ergonomically designed to enable parents and kids to brush together or own their own
4.7
of 5
18
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Cedarwaxwing
13/11/2013
US
Verified buyer
Good features
There are some nice features on this toothbrush. I LOVE that it doesn't roll. I like beaing able to choose the sensitivity and the color panel for the front, and also that it has a timer. The "music" that the timer plays was a first a bit of a disturbance but I am used to it now. I wish it came in a more subtle color also but the product and function is excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Mel04
31/10/2013
US
Verified buyer
This is a really good product
I bought this toothbrush for my 3 year old and he really likes it. Plus, it cleans his teeth a lot better than a manual.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
hugbug921
16/10/2013
US
Verified buyer
Best Toothbrush Ever!
My daughter and I LOVE this toothbrush. She is only 4 years old and when she uses this she does a much better job because of the timer feature! It helps her to brush the different sections of her teeth til it beeps each time. Thank you for making brushing fun and easy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode