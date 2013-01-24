  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Sonicare For Kids

    Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6032/64
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Sonicare
    • Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6032/64
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

      • Age 3+
      • Superior cleaning maximizes every second
      • Engineered to maximize sonic motion
      • Part of a better oral healthcare routine
      • Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $21.99

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

      • Age 3+
      • Superior cleaning maximizes every second
      • Engineered to maximize sonic motion
      • Part of a better oral healthcare routine
      • Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush
      See all benefits

      Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

      • Age 3+
      • Superior cleaning maximizes every second
      • Engineered to maximize sonic motion
      • Part of a better oral healthcare routine
      • Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $21.99

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

      • Age 3+
      • Superior cleaning maximizes every second
      • Engineered to maximize sonic motion
      • Part of a better oral healthcare routine
      • Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush
      See all benefits

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      For Kids

      For Kids

      Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Find the toothbrush head that is best for you

      Chat with advisor
      Shop all brush heads

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual

        Superior cleaning in seconds.*

        Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.
        Age 3+

        Age 3+

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 3+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in bigger, standard size for Kids Age 7+.

        Superior cleaning maximizes every second

        Superior cleaning maximizes every second

        Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

        Engineered to maximize sonic motion

        Engineered to maximize sonic motion

        Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 Sonicare for Kids compact

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • for Kids

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          Blue & Red
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Compact

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Helps remove plaque

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.
            Find out more
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us