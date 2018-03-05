2 year warranty
Discontinued
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
2 modes
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth
Increases brushing time slowly over 90 days, building towards the dentist recommended 2 minutes
4.6
of 5
342
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Gemsun
05/03/2018
US
Part of promotion
Still running after 6 years!
I got this as a door price at my dentist's office at a Chrismas party, 2011. Everyone laughed because it was a kid size brush. Well, I am a pretty small female with very small teeth so I was delighted. I've been using it ever since and have enjoyed the best dental health ever. It still works so I bought a second brush to have at my son's house when I'm there. It really does go weeks (!) without charging. Couldn't ask for more:-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
kim227
06/06/2017
US
grwat product reasonable price
The tooth fairy left this for my 6 year old when she lost her first tooth, with a note to take care of her permanents!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Drew33
03/06/2017
US
This is a perfect starter for new toothbrushers
Both my kids love this kids model, and how it step up the intensity in increments. Hands down ensured awesome dental office visits.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode