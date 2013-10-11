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  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare For KidsSonic electric toothbrush

HX6341/02

4.8
| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Encourage healthy brushing on their own
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush that supports growing smiles
See all benefits

Electric toothbrush for kids

Encourage healthy brushing on their own

  • 2 modes

  • 1 brush head

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

Increases brushing time slowly over 90 days, building towards the dentist recommended 2 minutes

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

11/10/2013

US

US

great toothbrush for children

Really like the two settings, the ease of use and the results. My children's teeth and gums are healthier and whiter. I would definitely recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

09/10/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Love it!

My kids love it and love to hear the music it plays which makes them brush for the whole 2 minutes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

01/10/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Love it!

As a surgical assistant in the dental field- I'm picky about my sons dental hygiene and the Kids Sonicare makes it easy to brush my son's teeth and keeps them super clean! Love it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode