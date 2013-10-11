2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 modes
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth
Increases brushing time slowly over 90 days, building towards the dentist recommended 2 minutes
4.8
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Stevo88
11/10/2013
US
great toothbrush for children
Really like the two settings, the ease of use and the results. My children's teeth and gums are healthier and whiter. I would definitely recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Jessica2
09/10/2013
US
Verified buyer
Love it!
My kids love it and love to hear the music it plays which makes them brush for the whole 2 minutes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
caligrl710
01/10/2013
US
Verified buyer
Love it!
As a surgical assistant in the dental field- I'm picky about my sons dental hygiene and the Kids Sonicare makes it easy to brush my son's teeth and keeps them super clean! Love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode