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2 year warranty
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Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6341/02
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User Manual - English
All (20)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
For KidsCompact sonic toothbrush heads
For KidsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
For Kids Age 3+2-pack brush heads
For Kids Age 7+2-pack brush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself