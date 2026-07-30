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My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully

If the instructions below don’t help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request, so we may support you obtain a replacement device.  All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2-year warranty.

Sonicare toothbrushes use strong vibrations to clean your teeth. If this is your first electric toothbrush, it can take some time to get used to the vibrations. Try some of the following tips!

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX7413/07 , HX7410/10 , HX9912/85 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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