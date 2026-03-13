If the instructions below don't help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request, so we may support you obtain a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2-year warranty.
If your toothbrush is not charging, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
The chargers for all Sonicare toothbrushes are different and not compatible with other Sonicare models. We recommend charging the toothbrush by using the original charger that came with your toothbrush.
Note: If you are located in China and purchased your toothbrush before September 1st, 2024, please call 4008 800 008 for support.
Does your toothbrush not charge when it is plugged in? Your outlet might not work. Try using a different outlet to charge it.
Try checking if your charging adapter or cord is damaged. If you notice any damage to your adapter or cord, stop using it immediately. Purchase a replacement in our online store.
Note: If you are located in China and purchased your toothbrush before September 1st, 2024, please call 4008 800 008 for support.
If you use a charging stand, pad, or glass, ensure that your toothbrush is placed centrally on the charger. The toothbrush will release two short beeps, or the battery light indicator will light up, confirming that the toothbrush is placed on the charger correctly.
Ensure the charger is not placed on a metal surface or near other chargers, as this may cause interference while charging.
If none of these tips help, your toothbrush may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your toothbrush.