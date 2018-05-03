2 year warranty
Discontinued
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
3 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitizer
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
4.5
of 5
782
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Smee
03/05/2018
US
Verified buyer
Toothbrush
Once you've opened the box, read the instructions, which are simple to understand, plugged it in to charge, all that's left to do is clean your teeth. simple as that, what more could you ask for.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
marc1946
30/03/2018
US
Verified buyer
Electric Toothbrush
This is by far the best tooth brush ever !!!!! It gets a lot of small particles between the teeth out.
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
DawnsDogs
14/12/2017
US
Verified buyer
Awesome toothbrush
I love my Sonic toothbrush! It makes my mouth feel so clean and fresh! My dentist says that it does a great job!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
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