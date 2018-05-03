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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCareSonic electric toothbrush

HX6932/10

4.5
| (782) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Advanced Cleaning
Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare electric toothbrush that adapts to your oral care needs.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

Advanced Cleaning

  • 3 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • UV brush head sanitizer

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Improves gum health in only two weeks

Improves gum health in only two weeks

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

782

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

03/05/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

Toothbrush

Once you've opened the box, read the instructions, which are simple to understand, plugged it in to charge, all that's left to do is clean your teeth. simple as that, what more could you ask for.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

30/03/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

Electric Toothbrush

This is by far the best tooth brush ever !!!!! It gets a lot of small particles between the teeth out.

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

14/12/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Awesome toothbrush

I love my Sonic toothbrush! It makes my mouth feel so clean and fresh! My dentist says that it does a great job!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex