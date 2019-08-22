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  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
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  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX8911/02

4.5
| (206) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

*than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

  • 2 modes

  • 6 customizable settings

  • 1 brush head

Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

HealthyWhite+ let’s you brush your way. Boost your brushing with 3 intensity settings, plus 2 modes to cover your whitening and cleaning needs. Choose Clean – for outstanding plaque removal in 2 minutes, and White – to remove stains like coffee or tea, and whiten teeth by up to 2 shades in only 2 weeks.

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

With optimal cleaning from your HealthyWhite+, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

206

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

22/08/2019

US

US

Best Toothbrush Sonicare Ever Made

I've been using this toothbrush for a little over 3 years now & the battery is still going strong -- although I must say that I keep it on the charger as I do not travel. I recently purchased new brush heads & after a few days of brushing it appeared after a couple of uses the 1st one I put on did not seem to be as easy to push onto the shaft of the handle as they used to be -- then I noticed they had the wireless connection icon on them -- so I decided to buy one of the newer model brushes for which these brush heads were designed to be used -- although Sonicare indicates they will fit on any click on brush handle. I 1st bought the 6100 model and tried it for a week -- it did a good job & I still had the ability to choose the intensity of how I wanted a particular brush head to brush -- sometimes my gums need a slower/softer speed -- but I just didn't like the fact that it chose the brushing mode for me so I exchanged it for the 5100, which lets you choose the brushing mode but still has the reminder function of when to install a new brush head. It's a good brush also but it just did not seem to have -- what I would call the "speed" -- of the Healthy White+, which I normally have set on the highest intensity, and my teeth did not feel as clean with the 5100 -- so I will be returning it today and staying with my Healthy White+ Until it dies -- I did put a new brush head on it and it appears to be fine. My ideal Sonicare toothbrush would have all the features of the Healthy White+ -- just add ONLY the brush reminder feature - let me -- not the brush head -- choose the brush mode I want to use. Sonicare makes the best electric toothbrushes out there -- if my Healthy White+ dies I will still purchase another Sonicare model if I can no longer find the Healthy White+.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

20/08/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

The sonicare is lightweight, the right size for me

I have used electric toothbrushes for many years. Tarter buildup has been a problem for me and as a senior, this is a serious concern. Since only using the SonicareHealthyWhite electric brush for about a month, I "ve noticed cleaner, whiter teeth. I also find the size of the brush perfect for my mouth.

Pros

Ease of use; size of brush head and entire instrument.

Cons

None, so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

18/06/2019

US

US

Good features

Works as advertised. Unit holds a charge longer than previous models I have owned.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode