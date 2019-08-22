2 year warranty
Discontinued
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
2 modes
6 customizable settings
1 brush head
HealthyWhite+ let’s you brush your way. Boost your brushing with 3 intensity settings, plus 2 modes to cover your whitening and cleaning needs. Choose Clean – for outstanding plaque removal in 2 minutes, and White – to remove stains like coffee or tea, and whiten teeth by up to 2 shades in only 2 weeks.
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
With optimal cleaning from your HealthyWhite+, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
4.5
of 5
206
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
wjm3
22/08/2019
US
Best Toothbrush Sonicare Ever Made
I've been using this toothbrush for a little over 3 years now & the battery is still going strong -- although I must say that I keep it on the charger as I do not travel. I recently purchased new brush heads & after a few days of brushing it appeared after a couple of uses the 1st one I put on did not seem to be as easy to push onto the shaft of the handle as they used to be -- then I noticed they had the wireless connection icon on them -- so I decided to buy one of the newer model brushes for which these brush heads were designed to be used -- although Sonicare indicates they will fit on any click on brush handle. I 1st bought the 6100 model and tried it for a week -- it did a good job & I still had the ability to choose the intensity of how I wanted a particular brush head to brush -- sometimes my gums need a slower/softer speed -- but I just didn't like the fact that it chose the brushing mode for me so I exchanged it for the 5100, which lets you choose the brushing mode but still has the reminder function of when to install a new brush head. It's a good brush also but it just did not seem to have -- what I would call the "speed" -- of the Healthy White+, which I normally have set on the highest intensity, and my teeth did not feel as clean with the 5100 -- so I will be returning it today and staying with my Healthy White+ Until it dies -- I did put a new brush head on it and it appears to be fine. My ideal Sonicare toothbrush would have all the features of the Healthy White+ -- just add ONLY the brush reminder feature - let me -- not the brush head -- choose the brush mode I want to use. Sonicare makes the best electric toothbrushes out there -- if my Healthy White+ dies I will still purchase another Sonicare model if I can no longer find the Healthy White+.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Patticakes
20/08/2019
US
Verified buyer
The sonicare is lightweight, the right size for me
I have used electric toothbrushes for many years. Tarter buildup has been a problem for me and as a senior, this is a serious concern. Since only using the SonicareHealthyWhite electric brush for about a month, I "ve noticed cleaner, whiter teeth. I also find the size of the brush perfect for my mouth.
Pros
Ease of use; size of brush head and entire instrument.
Cons
None, so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sarge899
18/06/2019
US
Good features
Works as advertised. Unit holds a charge longer than previous models I have owned.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode