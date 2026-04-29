Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX8911/02
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Eco Passport
User Manual
All (14)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
AdaptiveCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
DiamondCleanCompact sonic toothbrush heads
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Start a product exchange
Apply for a warranty replacement product from Philips
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you