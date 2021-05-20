2 year warranty
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
5 modes
2 brush heads
Glass charger
with Polish mode
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
4.5
of 5
191
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Okladoug
20/05/2021
US
Great multitask electric toothbrush
With so many settings you are able to get the correct cleaning mode each time.
Pros
Many settings long charge time
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/30 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/30 Sonic electric toothbrush
Chris556
25/09/2018
US
Verified buyer
Wouldn’t Use Any Other
Great features and performance. Easy to use and reliable. Love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
ChristinaW
25/07/2018
US
Verified buyer
It is Excellent.
It is very comfortable and Wanrranty services is satisfied also.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode