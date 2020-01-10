2 year warranty
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
5 modes
2 brush heads
Glass charger
USB travel charger
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
4.6
of 5
1401
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
SDHC
10/01/2020
US
This toothbrush is great.
I have been using these for a week. I love it. I tried the whitening and my teeth are so white without using a whitening toothpaste. I have used the clean mostly on 2 because I have sensitive gums. My teeth feel so much cleaner. Waiting to see how my next cleaning goes.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9372/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9372/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Graybeard77
12/09/2019
US
Verified buyer
High quality product
The DiamondClean toothbrush is very well made, looks beautiful, has all the features that I need and the battery lasts long enough for trips lasting a week or more without needing to be charged.
Pros
Looks beautiful, lots of power, long-lasting battery.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Jo57
02/05/2019
US
Verified buyer
Love
I love this toothbrush and highly recommend. Great price too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9362/68 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9362/68 Sonic electric toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode