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  • Sterilize on-the-go
  • Sterilize on-the-go

Discontinued

Philips AventMicrowave sterilizer bags

SCF297/06

Sterilize on-the-go
Philips Avent microwave steam sterilizer bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilized in the microwave in just 90 seconds.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Easy and fast sterilization anywhere, anytime

Sterilize on-the-go

  • Sterilize on the go

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Easy to use

  • 12 bags for 240 cycles

Microwave steam sterilizing ready in just 90 seconds

Microwave steam sterilizing ready in just 90 seconds

Each reusable microwave steam sterilizing bag can be used to sterilize bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*

Kills 99.9%** of germs

Kills 99.9%** of germs

Each microwave steam sterilizer bag is proven to kill 99.9%** of germs and bacteria.

Check box to record bag use

Check box to record bag use

Each bag includes a check box. By ticking the check box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. At a microwave wattage of >1100 W

  2. Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes, and Escherichia coli The test results are provided by an independent test lab.