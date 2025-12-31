2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF297/06
Sterilize on the go
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Easy to use
12 bags for 240 cycles
Each reusable microwave steam sterilizing bag can be used to sterilize bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*
Each microwave steam sterilizer bag is proven to kill 99.9%** of germs and bacteria.
Each bag includes a check box. By ticking the check box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
At a microwave wattage of >1100 W
Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes, and Escherichia coli The test results are provided by an independent test lab.