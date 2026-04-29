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2 year warranty
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Headphones
All series
Bluetooth Headset
Discontinued
Support
SHB3175WT/00
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Quick Start Guide
Localized Commercial Leaflet
All (3)
Can someone else hear my conversation via Philips BT headphones?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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