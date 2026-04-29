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2 year warranty

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All series

Bluetooth Headset

Discontinued

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Bluetooth Headset

SHB3175WT/00

Bluetooth Headset

Discontinued

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
White
White
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 6 December 2023

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • PDF file, 454 kB
  • 11 March 2024

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