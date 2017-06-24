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  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass

Discontinued

Headphones

SHE3550BK/00

3.5
| (2) Reviews

Available in

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Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips MyJam Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.
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Compact design

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
2
1

24/06/2017

US

US

Oval tube inserts are SO COMFORTABLE

I have narrow ear canals, and I had custom sleeves made for the flat type earbuds so I can wear them. Tried many, many brands of in the ear buds like these and they all make my ears sore within 20 minutes. These are the ONLY ones I can wear comfortably. I can't really sleep in them because I lay on my side, but I can listen to anything for hours without my ears aching from a too-fat sound channel. They stay in, they sound decent, the angled plug is nice as well, and I really can't say anything bad about them for the price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3550PK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3550PK Headphones

12/05/2018

US

US

Makes music sound unpleasant

This product was on clearance at Target. It does it's job, but it hurts my ears to listen to music with these headphones. Other headphones I tried, did not hurt. Also you hear more static and bass than the actual singing and music. Would not recommend.

This review was made for SHE3550PK Headphones

This review was made for SHE3550PK Headphones

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