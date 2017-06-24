2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3550WT/00
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.
An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Frost
24/06/2017
US
Oval tube inserts are SO COMFORTABLE
I have narrow ear canals, and I had custom sleeves made for the flat type earbuds so I can wear them. Tried many, many brands of in the ear buds like these and they all make my ears sore within 20 minutes. These are the ONLY ones I can wear comfortably. I can't really sleep in them because I lay on my side, but I can listen to anything for hours without my ears aching from a too-fat sound channel. They stay in, they sound decent, the angled plug is nice as well, and I really can't say anything bad about them for the price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3550PK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3550PK Headphones
Chomei
12/05/2018
US
Makes music sound unpleasant
This product was on clearance at Target. It does it's job, but it hurts my ears to listen to music with these headphones. Other headphones I tried, did not hurt. Also you hear more static and bass than the actual singing and music. Would not recommend.
This review was made for SHE3550PK Headphones
This review was made for SHE3550PK Headphones