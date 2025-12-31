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2 year warranty

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  • Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit.
  • Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit.

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Open-ear true wireless earbuds

TAQ4000DG/97

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit.
Walks to workouts, music to podcasts, these open-ear buds sound great on the move. Adjustable ear hooks let you adapt the fit for maximum comfort, while the open-ear design lets you hear the world as well as what you’re listening to.
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Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit.

  • True wireless open earbuds

  • 4-way adjustable ear hooks

  • Up to 36 hours play time

  • Bluetooth® 6.0

4-way adjustable ear hooks for a custom open-ear fit

No two ears are alike, so these buds give you four ways to make the fit yours. Soft, flexible hooks loop around your ears and adjust across four positions for secure all-day comfort, even with glasses on.

Great sound for music and podcasts

Precision air-conduction drivers deliver natural, balanced sound into your ear canal, whichever fit you choose. Voices come through clearly for podcasts, while full-spectrum audio brings bass, mids, and highs together for music that hits just as it should.

Up to 36 hours play time with charging case

You get 8 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 28 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 10 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.

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