2 year warranty
New
TAQ4000DG/97
True wireless open earbuds
4-way adjustable ear hooks
Up to 36 hours play time
Bluetooth® 6.0
No two ears are alike, so these buds give you four ways to make the fit yours. Soft, flexible hooks loop around your ears and adjust across four positions for secure all-day comfort, even with glasses on.
Precision air-conduction drivers deliver natural, balanced sound into your ear canal, whichever fit you choose. Voices come through clearly for podcasts, while full-spectrum audio brings bass, mids, and highs together for music that hits just as it should.
You get 8 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 28 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 10 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.
Reviews