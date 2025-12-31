ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Your sounds. Your moves.
  • Your sounds. Your moves.

Discontinued

In-ear true wireless headphones

TAT3255WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
White
White
Your sounds. Your moves.
Wherever. Whenever. These splash- and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones give you great sound and up to 24 hours play time with their charging case. If you’re on a long call, you can use just one earbud while the other one charges.
See all benefits

Your sounds. Your moves.

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Comfort fit

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

  • Up to 24 hours of music

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Portable USB-C charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time

Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time on a single charge, plus 18 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you 1hr and of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

Mono mode. Switch the mic between earbuds

Need to take a call when your headphones are running low on power? Get more talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you can simply swap over when needed.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products