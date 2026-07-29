White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer

The heating element locates in the inside upper area of your airfryer. Due to the strong airflow, light ingredients (e.g. a slice of toast, vegetable or fruit chips) may get to the heating element. Please remove the food from the heating element after the appliance cooled down.
Note: To prevent smoke when cooking light ingredients, you can use one of the accessories below depending on your airfryer model:
- A snack cover
- A splatter-proof lid
- A variety basket
Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.