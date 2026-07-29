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White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer

If white smoke comes out from your Philips Airfryer, please find out below how to simply solve this yourself.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA555/00 , NA330/00 , NA341/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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