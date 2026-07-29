My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list

For HD9285, you can personalize the presets by short-pressing the preferred preset icon and adjusting the time and/or temperature. Then long press the same preset icon until the device starts beeping to save your personal settings.

For NA32x, NA33x and NA34x, you can personalize the factory presets by:

Press the preset you want to change. Adjust the time and or temperature. Press time or temperature button to confirm. Press time or temperature button again to back to main menu. Press and hold the same preset button for two seconds to save the settings to your favorite. You will hear a beep after the setting is saved.

You can also save your favorite preset by using "☆" the favorite button:

Press the On/Off button to switch on the appliance. Press the "☆" favorite button. Press the temperature button. Select the temperature. Press the time button. Select the time. After selecting the time, press the time button to return to the main menu. Press and hold the "☆" favorite button for two seconds to save the settings. You will hear a beep after the setting is saved. Press the Start button to start the cooking process.

For the above models, to reset a preset to the default time and temperature, short-press the preferred preset icon, and then long-press the same preset icon again until the device is beeping.





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