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dS MSK 16 1.5T coil

MR coil

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SmartWorkflow for MSK applications is powered by the lightweight dS MSK coil. It delivers flexible positioning and efficient workflow. It is composed of two distinct and flexible coils, which support optimal image quality by granting freedom in coil positioning across three dimensions. MSK exams can be performed while the posterior coils (head/neck and spine) are still present on the table – connected and actively decoupled. The coils are compatible with SmartSelect, automatically detecting and selecting the coil elements to maximize SNR for the region of interest.

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Specifications

Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • dS MSK S - 19 cm
  • dS MSK M - 23 cm
  • dS MSK coil solution - 42 cm
Weight
  • dS MSK S - 0,83 kg
  • dS MSK M - 1,05 kg
  • dS MSK coil solution - 1,88 kg
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • dS MSK S - 19 cm
  • dS MSK M - 23 cm
  • dS MSK coil solution - 42 cm
Weight
  • dS MSK S - 0,83 kg
  • dS MSK M - 1,05 kg
  • dS MSK coil solution - 1,88 kg
See all specifications
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • dS MSK S - 19 cm
  • dS MSK M - 23 cm
  • dS MSK coil solution - 42 cm
Weight
  • dS MSK S - 0,83 kg
  • dS MSK M - 1,05 kg
  • dS MSK coil solution - 1,88 kg
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular

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