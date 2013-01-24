The Alice PDx portable diagnostic recording device is intended for Obstructive Sleep Apnea screening, follow-up and diagnostics in polysomnography and sleep disorder studies. Patients can be tested in the hospital or at home.
Winner of MDEA Award confirms design excellence
Color-coded labels for intuitive sensor placement
Good Study indicator confirms quality data recorded
Sleepware G3 with Somnolyzer
Optional ExG and ECG for level 2 testing
Multi-night recordings
Alice PDx allows for on-line signal display during recording
