Alice Portable sleep diagnostic system

Alice PDx

Portable sleep diagnostic system

The Alice PDx portable diagnostic recording device is intended for Obstructive Sleep Apnea screening, follow-up and diagnostics in polysomnography and sleep disorder studies. Patients can be tested in the hospital or at home.

Winner of MDEA Award

Winner of MDEA Award confirms design excellence

The Alice PDx Portable Sleep System was a winner in the 2010 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) competition, in the category of general hospital devices and therapeutic products. This award recognizes features that provide enhanced benefits to their patients. The Alice PDx is easy for patients to set up and use in the comfort and privacy of their home.
Color-coded labels for intuitive sensor placement

The Alice PDx device interface is easy to use, easy to understand and informative. There are color-coded labels located around the perimeter of the device that indicate where to connect the various sensors. The display shows the patient only the sensors that need to be connected. The sensor information and indicators help your patients place the sensors correctly and reduce the need for re-testing due to application errors. There is a helpful, color-coded, step-by-step diagram is included with the Alice PDx system to walk patients through the appropriate application process. The base configuration channel set supports testing requirements for levels three and four and includes: Nasal pressure cannula, Oral thermistor, zRIP abdominal and chest belts, SpO2, Body position.
Good Study Indicator

Good Study indicator confirms quality data recorded

The Alice PDx incorporates our unique Good Study Indicator (GSI). The GSI is predicated on airflow and oximeter signal quality and displays the amount of “good quality data” needed for a study to be complete and valid. The GSI visually displays the amount of good quality data in 25-percent increments on the Alice PDx display screen. This information allows the clinician to decide if the patient needs to repeat the study. If the study needs to be repeated, the provider can educate the patient remotely on how to apply the sensors better.
Sleepware G3 with Somnolyzer

Sleepware G3 with Somnolyzer

The Alice PDx is powered by Sleepware G3, the same software used for our other Alice family in-lab PSG and portable sleep diagnostic devices. Sleepware G3 is a robust platform with enhanced functionality to help busy sleep labs better meet their business and workflow needs, regardless of their lab size.
Optional ECG and ExG Yokes

Optional ExG and ECG for level 2 testing

When level II testing is needed, the Alice PDx can be interfaced to optional ECG and ExG sensor interface yokes. The ECG yoke consists of five electrode inputs, considered in cardiology to be a three-lead ECG. This provides three measured and four derived ECG channels to help assess sleep apnea in patients with possible cardiac comorbidities. The Alice PDx optional ECG yoke can provide one-, six- and seven-channel configurations. The optional ExG yoke provides 13 inputs to provide four EEG/EOG channels and three EMG channels, including ground and references. This enables level-two application for advanced sleep analysis.
Multi-Night Recording

Multi-night recordings

With the SD card memory and two- to three-night battery life, the Alice PDx can collect information from multi-night recordings when needed. The Alice PDx can be set to start and stop recording automatically to minimize the risk of the patient forgetting to set it.
Alice PDx allows for on-line signal display during recording

Alice PDx allows for on-line signal display during recording

Alice PDx can be connected directly to a computer running Sleepware G3 during acquisition to view waveforms as they are being recorded. The allows the clinician to view the quality of signals being collected.

