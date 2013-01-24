Home
Single Patient Use SpO2 Starter Pack (with adapter cable) Sensor

Single Patient Use SpO2 Starter Pack (with adapter cable)

Sensor

989803159781

Single Patient Use SpO2 Starter Pack, including one reusable adapter cable (M1943A) and two each of our three disposable single patient use sensors (M1131A, M1132A, M1133A).

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, M1020A, M1020B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .350 kg
Packaging Unit
  • bag of 2 each M1131A, M1132A, M1133A sensors and 1 M1943A adapter cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Neonate; Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Finger; Toe; Hand; Foot
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

