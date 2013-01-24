ECG Trunk Cable. AAMI/IEC. Connects MX4x Series 3, 5 and 6 wire lead sets to 12-pin ECG socket instruments (used on Bedside Monitors). Trunk Cable length = 2.7 m (9 ft). Reusable. 1 Sales unit = 1 cable.
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Cable Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Number of Pins
|
|Color Coding
|