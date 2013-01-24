Home
NIBP Hose Air Hose

NIBP Hose Interconnect Tubing, Adult/Pediatric pressure cuff, length: 3.0m (10')

Air Hose

M3918A

Adult/Pediatric NIBP hose for use with A1/A3/C1 monitors. Use with adult and pediatric pressure cuffs only. For 40401X cuffs. Cannot be used with Neonatal Cuffs

